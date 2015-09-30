    Osage Supreme Court rules that Minerals Council must follow ethics laws

    The Osage Nation Supreme Court issued a strongly worded opinion Friday afternoon ruling in favor of the nation’s attorney general, who had filed against five minerals councilors who refused to file annual ethics disclosures. The opinion also says that the minerals councilors’ mistrust of the 10-year-old Osage Nation government is “misdirected.” The “most egregious offenses […]

    Continue Reading

    Barnsdall couple hurt, woman seriously, in motorcycle wreck

    A  35-year-old Barnsdall woman was seriously injured on a motorcycle accident near Bartlesville early Sunday, acceding to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. A report by Trooper Randall Cordero says that Joe Slone, 39, was driving a 2001 Harley Davidson on Gap Road two miles south of Bartlesville at 12:25 a.m. with his wife, Kylie Slone, when […]

    Continue Reading

    Young Barnsdall man killed in accident

    A Barnsdall man died in a truck accident less than two days after his 21st birthday when he lost control of his vehicle and was partially ejected from it, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Jacob Lanphear was driving a 2002 Ford F-150 south on County Road 2409 near Birch Lake when he left the […]

    Continue Reading

    Stealth legislation to redistrict courts raises stink

    Click for timeline graphic: duncan timeline A bill that would eliminate some of District Attorney Rex Duncan’s judicial adversaries flew under radar last week, passed the Senate, and then ran headlong into intense opposition from judges, lawyers and myriad others who work in the courts. House Bill 2416, filed at the behest of Duncan, began life […]

    Continue Reading

    A cruel and tragic end

    A cruel and tragic end

    This is a first-person account of the events leading up the the death of Mark Aldridge; the author both knew Aldridge and was involved in discovering that he was dead on Jan. 15, 2016.   Mark Aldridge, a man who had a promising career as the chief executive and chief financial officer of several hospitals […]

    Continue Reading

    Pawhuska man arrested for Kansas murder of estranged wife's boyfriend

    Pawhuska man arrested for Kansas murder of estranged wife’s boyfriend

    The Osage County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Pawhuska man Wednesday afternoon on a fugitive warrant out of Kansas, where he is charged with first degree murder and arson in the death of his estranged wife’s boyfriend. Thad Christopher Green, 32, is accused of killing Cameron Wawrzynaik, 35, at Wawrzynaik’s home just outside Independence, Kan. Kansas […]

    Continue Reading